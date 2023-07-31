Rain Could Washout Day 5 of 5th Test at Kensington Oval

Home

Summary







283 (54.4)

1st Innings



295 (103.1) 395 (81.5)

2nd Innings



135/0 (38.0) Run Rate: (Current: 3.55) AUS need 249 runs to win David Warner 58* (99) 9×4, 0x6 Usman Khawaja 69 (130) 8×4, 0x6 Chris Woakes (5-3-5-0)* Mark Wood (3-0-16-0)

India vs England, Oval, London Weather Forecast July 31, 5th Test Day 5 (Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

London Weather Forecast Update, England vs Australia, Ashes 2023

With Australia needing 249 runs to win the fifth and final Test at Kensington Oval on Monday, all eyes would be on the skies as there are forecasts of rain. It would surely not come as piece of good news as fans would be hoping to see action at the Oval. Hosts England need 10 wickets which also means the Australian team have the edge at this point in time. There is a 70 per cent chance of precipitation and the humidity would be around 69.

Earlier, Australia went to an early tea on 135-0 in its second innings after 38 overs, chasing a target of 384 after quickly dismissing England for 395 in the morning. There was still time for a swashbuckling six from Stuart Broad, who announced Saturday night he is retiring from cricket after this match.

David Warner (58 not out) and Usman Khawaja (69 not out) are at the crease. The final session of the day was washed out. Holder Australia lead the five-Test series 2-1 and have already retained the urn.

England pacer Mark Wood was finally introduced after lunch for the 33rd over of the innings and Australia brought up two milestones. A Warner single saw the hundred partnership for the first wicket reached and Khawaja edged the next ball for four to go to a third half-century of the series.

Warner followed his opening partner to fifty, reaching the milestone off 90 balls in his final innings in England, having signaled his intention to retire in January. In the next over, Khawaja cut away for four to move on to 60, which took his total of runs for the series to 483, moving him top of the run-scoring charts for this Ashes ahead of Zak Crawley’s 480-run effort.

Play was suspended at 2:41 p.m. when rain arrived and an early tea was called. The ground staff at the Oval brought on the covers during a drinks break with the rain falling and predicted to last for the rest of Sunday, frustrating fans but potentially setting up a thrilling final day to a classic Ashes series.















