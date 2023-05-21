Home

Sports

Bengaluru Weather Forecast, RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at M. Chinnaswamy Today

Bengaluru Weather Forecast, RCB vs GT, IPL 2023: The chances of rain stands at 50% for the first time around 4 PM (local time) on Sunday.

RCB vs GT Weather Today

Bengaluru Weather Forecast, RCB vs GT, IPL 2023

All eyes will be on Bengaluru this Sunday evening when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Titans in the last group stage game. With a playoff spot at stake, there is all to play for for the Royal Challengers – who are chasing their maiden IPL title. On the other hand, the Titans have already qualified for the playoff and could rest some big names for the match today. But all said and done, the big problem is – the weather.

The predictions are of scattered thundershowers which will surely not be good news for the fans.

The chances of rain stands at 50% for the first time around 4 PM (local time) on Sunday. The number is further anticipated to increase to 65% at the time of the toss, i.e., 07:00 PM. Furthermore, it is predicted to remain the same till 09:00 PM before experiencing a dip.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel















