Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Old Trafford

Manchester Weather Forecast Update, Ashes 2023, England vs Australia: Check Playing XI, Squads, Live streaming details and all you need to know.

With Ashes 2023 poised to perfection after the hosts got one back at Leeds, the Test at Manchester could be an era-defining game. The hosts would fancy their chances against a Nathan Lyon-less Australian side. But, it could all end in an anti-climax as there are high chances of rain playing spoilsport at Old Trafford. The humidity would be on the higher side and that is going to make things uncomfortable for the players of both sides.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green and pace Josh Hazlewood made their return as Australia announced their Playing XI for the fourth match of the ongoing Ashes 2023 series, with visitors to go into a Test without a specialist spinner for the first time in over a decade.

The Three Lions’ ‘Bazball’ approach has kept them in the games and made this series interesting. Their bowling attack will be a key factor for them if they want to get the Ashes Trophy.

Squads:

England Squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

All the three Tests have been enthralling and have gone down to the wire. Fans would be hoping the Manchester Test also turns out to be a thrilling contest.















