Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport During Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match at Pallekele

Home

Sports

Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport During BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Match at Pallekele

Eyes would be on the skies today at Pallekele where Bangladesh is set to take on Sri Lanka in match 2 of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Dasun Shanaka, Shakib Al Hasan (Image Source: Twitter)

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Match at Pallekele – Weather UPDATE

Pallekele: After an opening night to remember for Pakista, the action shifts to Sri Lanka on the second day of the Asia Cup. Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the second game of the ongoing Asia Cup. The match will take place in Pallekele where the weather may play spoilsport. There are chances of rain and that should not be encouraging news for the fans who would like to see the two teams play the entire game. The chances of rain is low, but a scattered shower here and there could be expected.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (BAN vs SL) Asia Cup Match Details

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Date And Time: August 31, 3:00 PM IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pallekele Pitch Report

The pitch is Pallekele will be a good surface to play cricket. The batting will be easier with the new ball but once the ball becomes soft and spinners come into play, it will not be easy to bat.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be available to watch on the Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib















