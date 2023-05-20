 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
16.1 C
New York

Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport During KKR Vs LSG Crucial Encounter At Eden Gardens

Sports
WQE

Published:

Reading time: 8 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport During KKR Vs LSG Crucial Encounter At Eden Gardens

Kolkata has been witnessing heavy rainfalls for the past two days and there could be heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Saturday as well.

Rain, Rain fall in kolkata, Kolkata rains, KKR vs LSG, KKR vs LSG, KKR vs LSG, KKR vs LSG News, KKR vs LSG Updates, KKR vs LSG IPL, KKR vs LSG Indian Premier League, KKR vs LSG Live news, KKR vs LSG Live updates, KKR vs LSG Pics, KKR vs LSG Latest Updates, KKR vs LSG Pics, KKR vs LSG on Google News, KKR vs LSG Free Live Score, KKR vs LSG Live Streaming, KKR vs LSG Live Updates, KKR vs LSG Live Pics, KKR vs LSG Live Pics, KKR vs LSG Latest Score Updates, KKR vs LSG Score Pics, KKR vs LSG Free Videos, KKR vs LSG Venue, KKR vs LSG In Kolkata, KKR vs LSG at Eden Gardens, KKR vs LSG in IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG Pics, KKR vs LSG Latest News, KKR vs LSG Pics, KKR vs LSG Score Updates, KKR vs LSG Score Pics, KKR vs LSG Score News, KKR vs LSG in IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, IPL 2023 Updates, IPL 2023 Pics, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Latest Updates, IPL 2023 India, IPL 2023 Indian Cricketer, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Live Score, IPL 2023 Free Live Score on Google, Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League 2023, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Mohun Bagan LSG Jersey
Rain could be observed in the background while KKR and LSG players share a light moment on Friday. (Image: KKR/Twitter)

Kolkata: Set to be clad in local giants Mohun Bagan’s iconic green and maroon jersey, its a do-or-die situation for Lucknow Super Giants when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial IPL 2023 encounter at the Eden Gardens on Saturday evening.

LSG are currently third in the table with 15 points and a win over the two-time champions will see them through to the top four in the playoffs. On the other hand, in case KKR win, they will have slim chances of advancing to the next stage.

However, as per reports, rain might play spoilsport on Saturday as the City of Joy witnessed heavy rainfall and lightning on Thursday and Friday. So much so that KKR had to cancel their practice session on Thursday due to heavy rainfall.

“Players have arrived at Eden, but practice is being called off due to rain,” KKR said in a statement on Thursday evening. Not just KKR, even the visiting LSG took had their practice cut short due to rain on Friday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, there are around 50 per cent chances of rain on Saturday. The City of Joy could see heavy rainfall before the game starts on the match day. Thunderstorms are also predicted on the day.










Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh

Verified by MonsterInsights