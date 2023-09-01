September 1, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Rain Set to Play SPOILSPORT

1 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Rain Set to Play SPOILSPORT

live

Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE scores and Updates from Pallekele. September 2, Saturday. Ind vs Pak LIVE Streaming online.

IND vs PAK live score, IND vs PAK live score updates, IND vs PAK live online score, IND vs PAK live updates, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK prediction, IND vs PAK live buzz, IND vs PAK live streaming, IND vs PAK live online streaming, IND vs PAK live streaming online, India vs Pakistan live score, India vs Pakistan live cricket score, India vs Pakistan live cricket updates, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup live score, Asia Cup 2023 live cricket score, Cricket News, Team India, PCB, PCB News
Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023

So yes, we are all ready and cannot wait for the epic India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 battle to start. The much-awaited match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket stadium on September 2, Saturday. The bad news is that there are forecasts of rain and that could play spoilsport. It is expected to be a cracker as both sides are loaded with big names.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Match INFO

Match: PAK vs IND, 3rd Match, Group A, Asia Cup, 2023
Date: Saturday, September 02, 2023
Time: 1:00 PM
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Follow fastest LIVE updates here.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Pakistan Name Unchanged Playing XI For IND vs PAK Clash

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

When And Where to WATCH

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Bairstow, Brook Lead Charge For England

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1 min read

Rain Set to Play SPOILSPORT

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Pakistan Name Unchanged Playing XI For IND vs PAK Clash

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

When And Where to WATCH

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Bairstow, Brook Lead Charge For England

4 hours ago admin