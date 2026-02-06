Home

Colombo weather update: Rain could led to abandonment of Group A match of T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and the Netherlands at the SSC ground on Saturday.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 opening match vs Netherlands in Colombo can be affected by rain. (Source: X)

Check Colombo weather prediction for Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match HERE…

Pakistan cricket team are set to get the T20 World Cup 2026 underway on Saturday with their clash against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo. The Group A fixture is going to be a day match set to get underway at 12pm onwards. Salman Ali Agha’s side already decided to ‘boycott’ their Group A match against Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India which is scheduled to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. That means that all of Pakistan’s remaining three fixtures become must-win encounters for the side if they hope to progress to the Super 8 stage from Group A. Unfortunately for Pakistan, the weather prediction for their match against Netherlands is not looking promising at all. The last two warm-up matches scheduled to take place in Colombo have both been abandoned due to incessant rain. Pakistan’s own warm-up match against Ireland and Australia’s warm-up tie against the Netherlands were both washed out without a ball being bowled. According to the weather predictions, while it will be sunny in the morning, Colombo will be expected to witness a few showers by afternoon. The maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 32 degrees with 91 per cent cloud cover on the day.Colombo has about 68 per cent chances of rain on Saturday with around 20 per cent possibility of thunderstorms. The city is expected to witness 2.1mm of rain on match day as well.If Pakistan’s first match against the Netherlands is washed out due to rain, then they will potentially only have 1 point from 2 matches with India set to get 2 points to their name as Salman Ali Agha’s side are going to forfeit the match. It will make Pakistan’s progress that much more trickier. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said that the doesn’t want to focus on things like weather which he can’t control. “The weather, you can’t control. This is something like we don’t really think about what we can’t control. And certainly, the weather is one thing you can’t control. And we just here to play good cricket and whatever challenges will throw us, we will deal with that. And yeah, we will just here to play good cricket and weather is something we don’t control and we don’t really think about that,” Salman Ali Agha said on the ICC Captain’s Day event in Colombo on Thursday. Pakistan’s second match will be against USA at the SSC in Colombo again on February 10 while their last Group match will be against Namibia at the same venue on February 18.

