Galle Weather Forecast, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Rain Set to Play Spoilsport on Day 3

Galle Weather Forecast Update, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: It would be a setback for fans who want to watch cricket. Rain is set to play spoilsport.

SL vs PAK

Galle Weather Forecast Update

With the Galle Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka poised to perfection, rain is likely to play spoilsport on Tuesday at the venue during day three of the ongoing first Test. Pakistan still trail by 91 runs with five wickets in the bank. The host posted 312 in their first dig. Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman led a late recovery for Pakistan in their first innings in the first Test against Sri Lanka, hitting unbeaten half-centuries to help recover from a precarious 101/5.

The chances of precipitation is as high as 60. The humidity would also be on the higher side which is bound to make it uncomfortable for the players.

Here is a clip from an hour back which shows it is currently raining in Galle.

It’s still raining quite heavily in Galle, and more rain is forecast today. Remember, no Test match has ended in a draw in the last 10 years at Galle. Fingers crossed! Video courtesy: Azeem Siddiqui #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZWGnBtLbwQ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 18, 2023

On day 2 as well, rain intervened and played spoilsport. The game had to be stopped.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

It will be interesting to see if play happens on day three at Galle International stadium.















