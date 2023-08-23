Home

Dublin Weather Forecast Update For 3rd T20I Between India-Ireland: Rain Set to Play Spoilsport

Dublin Weather Forecast Update For 3rd T20I Between India-Ireland: The chances of rain is at 78 per cent in Dublin.

The Indian team has already sealed the three-match T20I series against Ireland. Now as the side gets ready for the last game, one expects the Indian side to incorporate changes in the XI on Wednesday. The Indian skipper, whose fitness has been a concern for many for the last 11 months, has looked comfortable in the eight overs across two matches but needs to decide on whether he wants to play the third game in five days even though it is a T20 affair.

The more Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna bowl, the fitter they will get, better the rhythm will be and greater the pace in their deliveries — ingredients that are a must to cook a perfect recipe to trouble Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup and the marquee World Cup.

But all that can take a backseat as the forecast from Dublin is not all that bright. The forecast is that there are high chances of rain today. The chances of precipitation is 74 per cent, while the humidity would be at 78 per cent.

Squads:

Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair, Theo van Woerkom

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan

Which television channel will broadcast the Ireland vs India 3rd T20I live in India?

Sports18 will live telecast the Ireland vs India 3rd T20I live in India.

Where to get live streaming of Ireland vs India 3rd T20I?

JIO Cinema will live stream the 3rd T20I between Ireland and India from 7:30 PM IST.















