Rajasthan Royals Compares Ravichandran Ashwin To Japanese Anime Scientist Kiteretsu | Watch Viral Clip

Watch: RR Compares Ashwin To Japanese Anime Scientist Kiteretsu

New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared a video of Ravichandran Ashwin and compared him with the Japanese scientist cartoon Kiteretsu. The all-rounder is currently playing in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Rohit Sharma-led India won the first two Tests against Australia while the visitors came back strongly in the third Test, beating India by nine wickets in Indore.

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural season of the cash-rich league and came close to winning the trophy last season but ended up losing in the final against Gujarat Titans. The franchise is known for its hilarious social media posts. The video has gone viral on social media in no time. Here is the viral video:

Ash Anna in a̶n̶ ̶a̶l̶t̶e̶r̶n̶a̶t̶e̶ this universe. 🤷‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/ESwcEvjgHQ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 6, 2023

Ashwin is a vital cog in the Indian team as the spinner picked up eight wickets and scored 23 runs in the first Test match that was played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. India won that match by an inning and 132 runs.

In the second Test match that was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Ashwin scalped six wickets. India won that match by six wickets.

Rohit Sharma-led India is currently preparing for the fourth Test match set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Winning the final Test of the series is important for the Indian side in order to seal their spot in the World Test Championship 2023 (WTC 2023) final to be held in England in a couple of months.

Australia have already qualified for the final after beating India in the third Test match and leads the WTC table. India, however, will have to depend on the result of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka series, in case they fail to win the fourth Test match.

Sri Lanka would need to win both their Tests against New Zealand and then have to rely on the result of the last Test between India and Australia in order to entertain any thoughts of qualifying in the final. India’s loss will open the doors for Sri Lanka.











