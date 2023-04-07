Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler Doubtful Against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings Due To Injury

Jos Buttler injured his finger while taking a catch against Punjab Kings. He batted with discomfort scoring 19 in 11 balls.



Jos Buttler takes a catch against Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Hard-hitting England batter Jos Buttler might be out of cricketing action for atleast a week after Rajasthan Royals (RR) star injured his finger while taking a catch during their narrow loss against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL.

According to Cricbuzz, Royals will decide on Buttler after the medical team submits its report. In case Buttler is out for a week, he will be missing the games against Delhi Capitals (April 8) and Chennai Super Kings (April 12).

The right-hander got stitches on his finger. He did not come out to bat at his usual opening position. He came oyt at no.3 and scored 19 from 11 balls in a losing cause. In case Buttler misses out from Royals’ next two games, either Joe Root or Donovan Ferreira will come in as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Royals have lost one and won one in IPL 2023 so far. They won against Sunrisers Hydeabad by 72 runs before losing to Punjab Kings. The Sanju Samson-led side will play their third against Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Guwahati has been chosen by Royals as their second home in IPL after Jaipur. The David Warner-led Delhi Capitals have so far lost both their opening encounters against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

They will be missing the services of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for a week as he is flyig back home for his wedding. Hard-hitting West Indian Rovman Powell is likely to replace him in the playing XI.











