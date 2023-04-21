Rajasthan Royals Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Siraj Purple Cap

Home

IPL 2023 Points Table After DC vs KKR, Match 28: Rajasthan Royals Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Mohammed Siraj Lead In Purple Cap

An impressive show by bowlers followed by skipper David Warner’s vital fifty (57 off 41) guided Delhi Capitals their first win of the season, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets in a rain delayed IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

On the back of Axar Patel (2/13), Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) Ishant Sharma (2/19) and Anrich Nortje’ (2/20) superb show, DC bowled out KKR for paltry 127 in 20 overs. Jason Roy’s gritty innings of 43 off 39 and Andre Russell’s 38 not out off 31 were the saving grace for KKR, who lost wickets at regular intervals.

In reply, Warner gave DC a brilliant start, then KKR spinners turned the tables in the middle overs but eventually the hosts sealed the win with three balls to spare to open their account.

IPL Points Table After DC vs KKR- Match 28

Rajasthan Royals maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 343 runs in 6 matches with an average of 68.60. Delhi Capitals’ David Warner is in 2nd position with 285 runs in 6 matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli occupies third position with 279 runs in 6 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mohammed Siraj is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (12 in 6 matches). Lucknow Super Giants’ Mark Wood is in second position with also 11 wickets but in 4 matches. Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal occupies 3rd place with 11 wickets in 6 matches with an economy of 8.25.











