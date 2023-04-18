Rajasthan Royals Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Purple Cap

Home

IPL 2023 Points Table After SRH vs MI, Match 25: Rajasthan Royals Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Lead In Purple Cap

With SRH needing 20 off the last over to win, Arjun Tendulkar bowled brilliantly and claimed his maiden IPL wicket, getting rid of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Mumbai Indians beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs.

IPL 2023 Points Table After SRH vs MI, Match 25: Rajasthan Royals Maintain Top Spot; Faf du Plessis With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Lead In Purple Cap. (Image: Twitter- IPL)

Hyderabad: After Cameron Green’s fine batting display, Arjun Tendulkar aced the final over as Mumbai Indians claimed their third win on the trot, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Tuesday.

Cameron Green scored a timely half-century to help Mumbai Indians post a challenging 192 for five after being asked to bat.

The home team then kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 178 in 19.5 overs.

IPL Points Table After SRH vs MI- Match 25

MUMBAI INDIANS moved to 6th in the Points Table. pic.twitter.com/m2Rd6KFFBX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2023

Rajasthan Royals maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Faf du Plessis is currently the holder of the orange cap. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has so far scored a total of 259 runs in 5 matches with an average of 64.75. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer is in 2nd position with 234 runs in 5 matches. Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan occupies third position with 233 runs in 4 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (11 in 5 matches). Lucknow Super Giants’ Mark Wood is in second position with also 11 wickets but in 4 matches with an inferior economy than Chahal. Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan occupies 3rd place with 11 wickets in 5 matches with an economy of 8.30.











