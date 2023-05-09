Home

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Pacer Trent Boult Expresses Desire To Play 2023 ODI World Cup In India

Trent Boult opted out of New Zealand central contracts last year in August to spend more time with family and play lot of franchise cricket around the world.



Trent Boult is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. (Image: BCCI)

Jaipur: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult still has a big desire to play in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India later in the year despite having opted out of the central contract. Boult also stated that he has seen ‘little bit of movement’ in that direction of late.

One of the best left-arm pacers in the world, Boult opted out of the New Zealand contract last year in August in order to give more time to his family and play lot of franchise cricket around the world.

The last time Boult played for New Zealand was during the T20 World Cup last year with selectors preferring to give contracted players more opportunities. “I’ve still got that big desire to play for New Zealand. It is what it is: I’ve made my decision.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a 13-year career in the Black Cap and hey, I’ve still got a big desire to play in the World Cup as well,” the 33-year-old told ESPNCricinfo. “We’ll see how that unfolds: there’s still a bit of movement in the landscape at the moment,” added the Rajasthan Royals pacer.

Boult feels New Zealand stand a good chance in the ICC event scheduled in October-November. New Zealand lost the 2019 final to hosts England in the most dramatic fashion.

“I remember after the 2019 final, I said to Kane (Williamson) that we’ve got to be there again, come 2023 in India. It’s a shame with what’s going on with his knee but he’ll be working as hard as he can to try and get there. It’s such a great tournament… One hundred percent, I’ve got that desire to be out there,” he said referring to the injury Williamson suffered at the start of IPL.

“We’re a great one-day side. We’ve got some players that have travelled to India and experienced the conditions a lot, and that’s what it comes down to in World Cups. You can’t buy experience, and you can’t replace players that have toured for however many years across these conditions.”















