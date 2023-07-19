Home

Sports

Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad In Hunt For New Coaches, Andy Flower In Talks With Two IPL Teams: Reports

Andy Flower was released by Lucknow Super Giants who finished in the playoffs in 2022 and 2023 editions of the Indian Premier League.



Andy Flower has a good track record in franchise leagues globally. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Days after released by Lucknow Super Giants, former Zimbabwean stalwart Any Flower is believed to be in talks with two other franchises for the head coach’s position, with one reported to be inaugural season champions Rajasthan Royals.

Flower, who spent two years at the helm, guided LSG in the playoffs finishes in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Indian Premier League. He was replaced former Australian head coach Justin Langer.

While there hasn’t been any official conformation, Flower’s negotiations with Rajasthan Royals is unlikely to affect the job of Kumar Sangakkara who is the Director of Cricket at the franchise. a former England head coach, Flower boasts an impressive track record in the franchise leagues.

Under his coaching, St. Lucia Zouks finished runners-up in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League. He also guided Multan Sultans to Pakistan Super League and Gulf Giants to ILT20 triumphs respectively.

Apart from Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who finished last in IPL 2023, under Brian Lara is also looking for a change in coaching staff. based on a Cricbuzz report, SRH camp aren’t happy with Lara’s coaching style and may part ways with the West Indies legend.

On the other hand, although reports emerged that Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to part ways with Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, the franchise maintained they are yet to review their performance of the 2023 season during which they failed to make to the playoffs.















