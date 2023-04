Home

Sports

Highlights | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: RR Beat DC By 57 Runs

live

Highlights | Rajasthan vs Delhi, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score: Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs.

Summary







Rajasthan Royals VS Delhi Capitals 199/4 (20.0) 141/9 (19.5) Run Rate: (Current: 7.11) DC need 59 runs in 1 ball at 354 rpo Last Wicket: Anrich Nortje b Sandeep Sharma 0 (1) – 140/9 in 19.2 Over Kuldeep Yadav 2* (6) 0x4, 0x6 Mukesh Kumar 1 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Sandeep Sharma (3.5-0-19-1)* Yuzvendra Chahal (4-0-27-3)

LIVE | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score











Hightlights | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Match 11, Score

Rajasthan Royals scored 199/4 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday. Opening the innings after Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner opted to bowl first, young Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave RR a blazing start by putting on 98 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs. While Jaiswal slammed 60 off 31 balls, the seasoned Buttler struck 79 in 51 deliveries. Later, Shimron Hetmyer blasted a 21-ball 39 not out. For DC, Mukesh Kumar was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 36 runs.

RR vs DC Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal