



Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 52: Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL here on Sunday. RR dished out a shoddy batting display as they were bowled out for 118 by Gujarat Titans on Friday. Despite back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and GT, RR have managed to hold on to their spot in the top four of the standings with five wins and as many losses. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, RR vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RR vs SRH Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fantasy Playing Tips. Rajasthan vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 52: RR vs SRH Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7:30 PM IST May 7, Sunday.

Match Details

Match: RR vs SRH, Match 52, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 7, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

RR vs SRH Probable Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler(c), Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal(vc), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande.

RR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharm, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi





