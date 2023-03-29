Rajasthans Joe Root Vows To Be Unpredictable For Bowlers Ahead Of Maiden Stint

Home

IPL 2023: Rajasthan’s Joe Root Vows To Be ‘Unpredictable For Bowlers’ Ahead Of Maiden Stint

Joe Root will be playing his maiden Indian Premier League after being bought by Rajasthan in IPL 2023 auction.



Jaipur: Joe Root has stated that he will ‘be unpredictable for bowlers’ ahead of his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Rajasthan Royals. The former England skipper was ignored in past IPL seasons before Rajasthan bought the right-hander in the IPL 2023 auction.

Rajasthan will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Hyderabad on April 2 in an away game. The IPL 2023 kicks-off om March 31 in Ahmedabad with defending champions Gujarat taking on Chennai at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“I’ll try and be me as much as I can and try to be unpredictable for bowlers. I am sure I will smile and enjoy it, and will try to get the best out of myself,” Root said in a team release. Ahead of a practice session here, the 32-year-old spoke about his new team.

“Everyone seems to want to create that feel around things that it’s more than just performances on the field. They said they were delighted to get me in the auction…” One of the best batters in current generation, Root is looking forward to the season.

26.03.23 – Joe Root’s first ball as a Royal! 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/xvfGSgur0I — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 26, 2023

“It’s an experience that you can’t replicate anywhere else in the world. I’ve never experienced it before so it’s all going to be very new to me, which, for an experienced player that’s played a lot of international cricket, is really exciting.”

“I’ve heard a lot of things. And I’m really looking forward to living it now.” Sharing his thoughts on Rajasthan, Root said; “Last year was an exceptional year for the franchise and I’ve always enjoyed watching Sanju (Samson) play.

“I think he’s a hell of a talent and seems to keep growing every year as a player and as a leader.” The stylish batter also spoke about how he is preparing himself for the format.

“I’m just trying to be as consistent as I can be. You can always work on things slowly and in the background but ultimately you are trying to make sure that your strengths are as good as they possibly can be.

