Rajinikanth Meets Indian Cricketers After Hosts Go 1-0 Up In ODI Series Vs Australia

  • Rajinikanth Meets Indian Cricketers After Hosts Go 1-0 Up In ODI Series Vs Australia | See Viral Pic

Veteran actor Rajinikanth was present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday to witness India vs Australia first ODI.

Rajinikanth interacts with Indian cricketers in Mumbai. (Image: @CricCrazyJohns)

Mumbai: A day after their win against Australia in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Indian players met with legendary actor Rajinikanth, the photo of which has gone viral on social media.

Incidentally, the south film superstar was in attendance during India’s five-wicket win over Australia on Friday. Reportedly, the last time Rajinikanth watched a cricket match live at the stadium was during the 2011 World Cup at home.

On Friday, Rajinikanth was seen chatting with Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale, who invited him to watch the game.

The 72-year-old dressed in a casual polo shir and black plants for the game and was also seen sporting his glasses. As the picture of him went viral on social media, cricket fans and movie buffs were excited him to see at the stadium.

“Thalaivaaaaaaaaa Lucky charm and IND going to win today,” a fan commented on Twitter. “We are waiting for pic of Superstar with #ViratKohli make it happen! They never had pic together,” another user said.

Not only Rajinikanth, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn was also present to promote his movie ‘Bholaa’.




