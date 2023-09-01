September 1, 2023

Ramiz Raja Gives BOLD Suggestion on PAK Playing XI Ahead of India Clash

3 hours ago


Asia Cup 2023, Ind vs Pak: Do you agree with Raja, where he talks about tinkering with the winning combination.

Fakhar Zaman’s ton (Pic: Twitter/ PCB)

Kandy: India will take on Pakistan on Saturday in their Asia Cup 2023 opener in Kandy. While there is much buzz ariund the clash and Pakistan look a stronger unit on paper, former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has pointed out a concern ahead of the big clash. As per Raja, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zam should be dropped from the playing XI as he has not been living up to the standards. In the last four ODIs, Fakhar has managed only 2, 30, 27 and 14.

“The big problem is Fakhar Zaman. He is an unorthodox hitter, but when someone like that gets out of form, it takes some time to find solutions on the drawing board. He’s a bottom-handed player, plays on the leg-side, somehow he adjusts with that and scores,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

“He played three matches against Afghanistan and couldn’t make a mark as well.

“His body language is suffering, and Pakistan need an in-form opener. If Imam also gets dismissed cheaply, it creates pressure. Pakistan need to assess Fakhar.

“I believe they should rest him, give him some time out. Sidelining him is better for him as well as the Pakistan side.

“He’s a good player, Pakistan has given him chances. But against India, with the form that he has, that chance is not worth being taken,” he added.

It would be interesting to see if Pakistan are ready to tinker with their winning combination. The Babar Azam-led side beat Nepal by 238 runs in the curatin-raiser in Multan. The India versus Pakistan match starts at 3 PM IST.










