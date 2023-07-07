Home

Sports

ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Range In Guard Gets Another Affirmation

The two qualifiers for the main tournament – Sri Lanka and the Netherlands – have reflected two sides of the coin.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Range In Guard Gets Another Affirmation

New Delhi: With the qualifiers for the ICC World Cup to be played in India being finalised, one must step back and take a look at how things panned out for many team – from the good to the bad. Each of these fortunes reflect how things are changing in the world of cricket. As the associate teams make their presence felt, many of the established nations have felt the heat and have faltered. Shows how things are changing on the pecking order and how there could well be time soon when the fringe teams are not just there to make up the numbers. They could well be a viable force.

The two qualifiers for the main tournament – Sri Lanka and the Netherlands – have reflected two sides of the coin.

For Sri Lanka, it is indeed a shame that they must play the qualifiers. A far cry indeed for the 1996 World Cup winners, who have not been at the best of form over the recent past and the economic crisis back home has not helped either.

Nevertheless, they played the event with intent and qualified without much bother with an all-win record, both at the group stages and the Super Six. Which indeed is good news, since the islanders surely deserve better.

As for the Netherlands, they were in a stiff fight to the finish with Scotland, another side that has shown excellent progress and it was only some incredible hitting in the face-off that saw the Dutch through.

The Scots would be heartbroken but their progress is evident to see.

At the same time, equally in news was the demise of the West Indies. Gone are the days when they were ruling cricket, the days of the giant fast bowlers and fantastic batters.

Not making the World Cup, the first time ever, is a nadir for West Indies cricket, and reflects how things have deteriorated. Franchise cricket has damaged the national team fabric, possibly beyond repair.

Also out of action were other Test-playing teams like Zimbabwe and Ireland. While the Irish didn’t even make it to the Super Six, Zimbabwe did themselves no favours with an indifferent showing at home.

Several other sides have made marks. Oman qualified for the Super Six, quite an achievement for them, while the likes of United Arab Emirates seem to have lost the plot.

Things are bound to change, even at the lower levels of the sport, and the progression of some sides reflects how national and franchise cricket are fighting for ascendancy. One hopes that some national teams put their faith in country colours more than club livery, so that cricket as we know survives.

But that is going to be an uphill battle.















