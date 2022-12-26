Home heavyweight Mumbai will goal to increase its profitable streak when it faces a depleted Saurashtra facet in an Elite Group B third-round match of the Ranji Trophy in Mumbai from Tuesday.

The 2 groups have been pitted towards each other in a number of high-stakes matches in current seasons throughout codecs, and Mumbai has managed to carry the higher hand. Ajinkya Rahane’s males had edged out Saurashtra within the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in November earlier than marching to clinch their first title.

The groups had even met within the opening spherical of the pruned 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season earlier this 12 months when Mumbai pipped the opposition for the first-innings lead throughout a high-scoring match that led to a attract Ahmedabad.

Nonetheless, circumstances could be closely stacked towards Saurashtra because it enters the competition with out its senior execs in common skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Cheteshwar Pujara, who had been a part of the nationwide Check squad in Bangladesh.

Whereas Mumbai leads the charts with 13 factors in a gaggle filled with high-profile sides, Saurashtra has solely managed six factors after salvaging the first-innings lead in attracts towards Assam and Maharashtra.

Regardless of placing up hefty runs on board in each video games, Saurashtra has missed the sustained precision of Unadkat with the ball. In his absence, left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya will proceed to spearhead the assault after selecting 9 wickets from the earlier rounds.

In the meantime, Mumbai, which narrowly missed the outright win within the opening spherical towards Andhra Pradesh, made up for the misplaced level when it walloped Hyderabad for an innings win. A double century from Rahane and brisk centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan have saved the house facet in good stead. Nonetheless, Saurashtra could be most cautious of the belligerent Suryakumar Yadav, who cracked an 80-ball 90 on his return final week.