Sudip Gharami’s fluent century enabled Bengal to set an enormous goal for Himachal Pradesh within the Ranji Trophy Group-A match on the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

The house staff, starting its second innings at 89 for one, declared at 291 for 5. Himachal, chasing an inconceivable 472 in 4 periods, was at 79 for one on the draw of stumps on the penultimate day.

Bengal made regular progress with out conceding a lot floor to Himachal within the opening interval. In a single day unbeaten batter Kouchik Ghosh fell to Rishi Dhawan within the first hour and Anustup Majumdar (38, 64b, 5×4), who added 52 with Gharami, misplaced his wicket to Sidharth Sharma earlier than lunch.

Gharami (101, 166b, 12×4) performed his pure recreation and showcased some glorious drives and flicks on both aspect. With circumstances tilting in direction of the batters, the 23-year-old, who scored his second first-class hundred, stood for an important 106-run partnership with captain Manoj Tiwary and helped the host virtually push Himachal out of the competition.

Tiwary (50, 83b, 5×4) performed the supporting function effectively and obtained his half-century earlier than being claimed by spinner Mayank Dagar.

Gharami grew to become Sidharth’s second wicket.

Bengal declared its second essay at tea.

Himachal batters performed in accordance with the state of affairs with opener Prashant Chopra (44 n.o., 66b, 7×4) once more exhibiting duty in his unbeaten knock. He gathered 45 with Raghav Dhawan and 34 with the opposite unbeaten batter Ankit Kalsi.

Bengal requires 9 wickets to safe an outright victory on the ultimate day.

“I am very happy to contribute for my team. I wanted to do well in the second innings after I did not get many runs in the first. I had the freedom to play my natural game,” mentioned Gharami.

The scores:

Bengal — 1st innings: 310

Himachal Pradesh — 1st innings: 130

Bengal — 2nd innings: Abhisek Das lbw b Vaibhav 35, Koushik Ghosh c&b Rishi 23, Sudip Gharami c Kalsi b Sidharth 101, Anustup Majumdar c Thakur b Sidharth 38, Manoj Tiwary c Vashisht b Dagar 50, Shahbaz Ahmed (not out) 19, Abishek Porel (not out) 11, Extras (b-12, lb-2) 14, Complete (for 5 wicket in 74 overs) 291 dec

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-98, 3-150, 4-256, 5-262

Himachal Pradesh bowling: Vaibhav 16-1-84-1, Rishi 16-2-39-1, Sidharth 16-1-53-2, Vashisht 2-0-13-0, KD Singh 12-1-35-0, Raghav 3-1-14-0, Dagar 9-0-39-1

Himachal Pradesh — 2nd innings: Raghav Dhawan (run out) 14, Prashant Chopra (batting) 44, Ankit Kalsi (batting) 17, Extras (lb-3, nb-1) 4, Complete (for one wicket in 25 overs) 79

Fall of wicket: 1-45

Bengal bowling: Ishan 6-1-26-0, Ravi Kant 5-1-16-0, Shahbaz 9-2-18-0, Akash 4-0-14-0, Gharami 1-0-2-0.