A assured Assam, contemporary after taking a significant first-innings lead in a high-scoring match in opposition to Delhi, takes on a dispirited Hyderabad which suffered an innings defeat in opposition to Mumbai within the final match, within the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match on the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium right here from Tuesday.

Even in batting, which is claimed to be its power in comparison with the inexperienced bowling line-up, there’s a lack of desired consistency and Hyderabad continues to rely closely on captain and southpaw Tanmay Agarwal.

The group badly wants huge contributions from the likes of Rohit Rayudu, Mickil Jaiswal, all-rounder T. Ravi Teja and Buddhi Rahul persistently to vary the script in its Ranji marketing campaign this season, particularly after the selectors dropped seasoned opener P. Akshat Reddy after he failed in his comeback match in opposition to Mumbai final week.

The decrease order doesn’t present something to cheer up and the onus is on the highest order to rise to the event. The bowlers clearly struggled every time the opposition went on the offensive, particularly when the pitch provided no assist in any respect, within the earlier two video games. Sarcastically, after two days of harsh therapy by the Mumbai batting line-up, it was the Mumbai spinners who exploited the tough marks created by the Hyderabad bowlers to wrap up the competition in three days.

However that the spinners – left-arm bowler Tanay Thyagarajan and M. Shashank – didn’t make a critical impression might not instil confidence within the group until the pitch right here behaves otherwise.

Alternatively, Assam has batters like Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Sibsankar Roy, and Swarupam Purkayastha who seemed good this season with useful contributions when the group wanted and they need to be able to proceed the nice work in opposition to Hyderabad too.

In bowling, Assam has left-arm pacers Mrinmoy Dutta, Akash Sengupta, and left-arm spinner Siddharth Sarmah who can check the house group’s batting.

The match begins at 9.30 am.