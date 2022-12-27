Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Kak, Ravi Teja shine as Hyderabad tame Assam on day 1

In bowler-friendly circumstances, Hyderabad pacers Karthikeya Kak and T. Ravi Teja put up a powerful present to justify their captain Tanmay Agarwal’s resolution to place Assam in, because the latter was bowled out for 205 on the primary day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match on the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium right here on Tuesday.

In reply, the house staff was 78 for 3 at shut of play.

Ravi Teja struck the primary blow, cleansing up opener and captain Kunal Saikia within the third over, then Kak pressured Siddharth Sarmah to snick a slip fielder within the sixth over. Quickly, Kak eliminated Rahul Hazarika to a wise catch at first slip because the batter edged one which moved late and away from him.

RANJI TROPHY ROUND 3, DAY 1 – HIGHLIGHTS

Wickets continued to fall at common intervals with Ravi Teja (4 for 53) and Kak (three for 43) clearly having fun with on a pitch which had a tinge of grass on it.

However, there was one batter who stood out from the remainder immediately. It was the gritty No. 8 Sarupam Purkayastha (83, 88b, 11×4, 3×6) who rescued the staff from 85 for six at one stage..

Solely when he was left with the final man on the different finish, did Sarupam experience his potential to play huge strokes.

He stepped out to loft Kak for a straight six, hit left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, who was disappointing once more immediately, for an enormous six over long-on and shortly slashed Ravi Teja over level moreover taking part in the higher minimize with ease.

Assam’s Akash Sengupta takes a diving catch to dismiss Samhith Reddy off Mukhtar Hussain.

| Picture Credit score: V.V. Subrahmanyam



However for his innings, Assam had nothing a lot to rave about.

Hyderabad fielded three debutants – off-spinner Bhagath Varma, who bowled Akash Sengupta, Samhith Reddy and Bhavesh Seth.

In reply, the house staff suffered early setbacks with Tanmay Agarwal flicking pacer Akash Sengupta to short-leg fielder, Samhith shocked by the additional bounce from pacer Mukhtar solely to see Akash Sengupta pull off a diving catch behind the bowler, who additionally noticed later Mickil Jaiswal play on to the stumps.

The scores:

Assam – 1st innings: Kunal Saikia b Ravi Teja 1, Rahul Hazarika c Thyagarajan b Kak 11, Siddharth Sarmah c Tanmay b Kak 0, Rishav Das c Mickil b Ravi Teja 14, Riyan Parag lbw b Ravi Teja 10, Sibsankar Roy c Mickil b Thyagarajan 25, Gokul Sharma lbw b Kak 24, Sarupam Purkayastha c Bhavesh b Ajay Goud 83, Akash Sengupta b Bhagath Varma 18, Mukhtar Hussain b Ravi Teja 2, Sunil Lachit not out 4.

Extras: (b-4, lb-6, w-3) 13

Complete: (all out in 56.4 overs) 205.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-3, 3-13, 4-32, 5-42, 6-85, 7-119, 8-161, 9-166, 10-205.

Hyderabad bowling: Ravi 16-0-53-4, Kak 13-3-43-3, Ajay Goud 10.4-0-17-1, Thyagarajan 13-0-55-1, Varma 4-0-27-1.

Hyderabad – 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal c Rahul b Akash 21, Ok. Rohit Rayudu batting 22, M. Samhith Reddy c Akash b Mukhtar 11, Mickil Jaiswal b Mukhtar 4, Buddhi Rahul batting 16.

Extras: (b-4) 4

Complete: (for 3 wickets in 27 overs) 78.

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-46, 3-50.

Assam bowling: Mukhtar 9-1-25-2, Sunil 3-1-11-0, Parag 9-3-14-0, Akash 3-0-16-0, Purkayastha 3-0-8-0.