The greenish tinge on the wicket on the KCA-St.Xavier’s Faculty floor is a far cry from the dry pitches on which Kerala spelt its doom at house two seasons in the past.

The pitch and the climate will likely be in focus once more as Kerala opens its house marketing campaign in opposition to Chhattisgarh within the Ranji Trophy cricket match on Monday. The unseasonal rains within the metropolis for the previous few days can have a bearing on the competition.

There was a marked change in Kerala’s method to matches this season beneath Sanju Samson’s captaincy. Kerala has gone for wins in each matches and beat Jharkhand in an away match after setting the goal. Although Kerala needed to grind out a draw in opposition to Rajasthan, the group is just not going to abandon its optimistic method at house.

Kerala has gamers for all circumstances and the shape proven by Sachin Child, Rohan Prem and Sanju Samson in batting and by Jalaj Saxena in bowling is encouraging. Nevertheless, given the character of the pitch and circumstances, the seamers can have a extra distinguished function to carry out on this match.

The host may also be boosted by the return of opener Rohan Kunnummal, who has recovered from his damage, and is definite to companion comeback man Rohan Prem. Krishna Prasad and Sachin Suresh who had been chosen for the Below-25 group, have been changed by Salman Nizar and Vishweshwar A. Suresh respectively..

“We’ve been enjoying optimistic cricket this season, at all times in search of a win. We tried to chase the goal in opposition to Rajasthan however couldn’t fairly obtain it. We are going to proceed to play in the identical vein in opposition to Chhattisgarh. They’re a great aspect and have received each their matches and we can not afford to take them frivolously. It is a sporting wicket and we will anticipate a great contest between the bat and the ball. Rohan (Kunnummal) has recovered from his damage and will likely be accessible for choice. Nevertheless, we’ll determine the enjoying XI after accessing the circumstances within the morning,’‘ said Kerala coach Tinu Yohanan.

Chhattisgarh, which is currently leading the group with two wins, will be facing a slightly tougher opponent than its previous two rivals – Pondicherry and Services.

The side has momentum in its favour after registering facile wins in the first two matches.. Chhattisgarh coach Devendra Bundela is confident of his side’s capacity and mentioned it is going to be in search of its third straight win. “We’ve a really balanced aspect and we’re not afraid of our opponents. We are going to play for a win. The wicket seems to be good and we’ve got gamers to take advantage of the circumstances,’‘ he mentioned.