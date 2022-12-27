Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Mumbai loses openers early after Mulani restricts Saurashtra on Day 1

Arpit Vasavada’s grinding half-century saved the blushes for Saurashtra on the opening day of the third-round Ranji Trophy Group B conflict in opposition to Mumbai on the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy floor right here on Tuesday.

Whereas it was remotely near Mumbai’s 641-run first-innings complete in opposition to Hyderabad on the venue final week, stand-in captain Vasavada’s stoic 75 (155b, 9×4) helped Saurashtra end at a good 289 earlier than it jolted the house aspect’s openers early on.

Left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya – working the brand new ball for Saurashtra in common skipper Jaydev Unadkat’s absence – cleaned up Prithvi Shaw within the first over. Chirag Jani struck within the subsequent over from the alternative finish. He eliminated the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) as Mumbai was diminished to 36 for 2 at stumps.

Earlier, Saurashtra was thrown a curveball after opting to bat first. Mumbai seamers Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Avasthe sliced it to 73 for 3, with the run out of opener Jay Gohill aiding the trigger. Nevertheless, Sheldon Jackson and Vasavada plugged an impending collapse with a quick 54-run stand for the fourth wicket – the one fifty-plus partnership in Saurashtra’s innings.

Mumbai turned to left-arm spinner Shams Mulani — he immediately speared by way of the middle-order by taking out Jackson (47), Samarth Vyas (0) and Prerak Mankad (27). Off-spinner Shashank Attarde, who changed the injured Tanush Kotian within the Mumbai XI, added two wickets earlier than Mulani (4/109) returned to citadel the scrambling Vasavada and wrap up the innings.

Saurashtra will now must get by way of the menacing Suryakumar Yadav (18 batting) and Ajinkya Rahane (12 batting) early on day two earlier than staking its declare for the first-innings lead.

The scores: Saurashtra — 1st innings: Jay Gohill run out 24, Harvik Desai lbw Deshpande 12, Chirag Jani c & b Avasthi 18, Sheldon Jackson c Tamore b Mulani 47, Arpit Vasavada c Sarfaraz b Mulani 75, Samarth Vyas b Mulani 0, Prerak Mankad c Rahane b Mulani 27, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja c Jaiswal b Attarde 24, Chetan Sakariya b Deshpande 19, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya not out 1; Extras (b-13, lb-3, nb-1) 17; Complete (all out in 79.1 overs): 289.

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-43, 3-73, 4-127, 5-127, 6-173, 7-214, 8-244, 9-272.

Mumbai bowling: Deshpande 15-5-36-2, Avasthi 12-4-30-1, Mulani 29.1-4-109-4, Attarde 18-1-77-2, Musheer 5-1-21-0.

Mumbai — 1st innings: Prithvi Shaw b Sakariya 4, Jaiswal b Jani 2, Suryakumar Yadav (batting) 18, Ajinkya Rahane (batting) 12; Complete (for 2 wkts. in 8 overs): 36.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-6.

Saurashtra bowling: Sakariya 3-1-5-1, Jani 2-0-10-1, Jadeja 2-0-13-0, Bhut 1-0-8-0.

Toss: Saurashtra.