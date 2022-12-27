Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Pramanik fifer helps Bengal sink Nagaland on Day 1

Pradipta Pramanik achieved his maiden fifer to assist Bengal prohibit Nagaland to 166 for 9 within the first innings within the Ranji Trophy Group-A match on the Nagaland Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Following a 75-minute delayed begin resulting from dangerous gentle, Nagaland, opting to bat, rode on Chetan Bist’s defiant half-century to collect a complete of some price earlier than poor gentle, which pressured 4 stoppages, ended the opening day’s play prematurely.

Manoj Tiwary launched spin within the third over on a flat monitor in chilly and overcast circumstances.

The visiting spinners, even with minimal contribution from debutant off-spinner Karan Lal, received some flip initially because of the moisture on the floor and troubled the house batters.

However it was Abhimanyu Easwaran’s sharp response at ahead short-leg, leading to Yugandhar Singh’s run out, that received Bengal its first wicket.

Shahbaz had Shrikant Mundhe stumped two balls later.

The lanky Pramanik, who bowled tight traces, different his tempo and extracted good bounce, hit Joshua Ozukum’s off-stump. He foxed Rongsen Jonathon (25, 26b, 4×4) to interrupt his 32-run partnership with a affected person Bist and trapped captain Zhimomi Hokaido in entrance.

With the pitch easing out, the seasoned Bist solid the largest stand of 47 runs with Imliwati Lemtur (25, 47b, 4×4) for the sixth wicket.

Pramanik supplied the breakthrough as southpaw Imliwati inside-edged one on to his stumps.

Bist (64, 154b, 5×4), who drove properly and rotated the strike, shaped a 29-run partnership with Nagaho Chisi. It was Chisi, whose straight-batted defence and clear sport irritated Bengal probably the most. Chisi’s run out resulting from a mix-up relieved the customer.

Pramanik, making a return to the taking part in XI, received the prized scalp of Bist by a sooner one and accomplished his five-wicket haul.

The scores:

Nagaland — 1st innings: Yugandhar Singh (run out) 2, Joshua Ozukum b Pramanik 8, Shrikant Mundhe st Abishek b Shahbaz 0, Rongsen Jonathan st Abishek b Pramanik 25, Chetan Bist b Pramanik 64, Zhimomi Hokaido lbw b Pramanik 2, Sedezhalie Rupero c Abishek b Ishan 10, Imliwati Lemtur b Pramanik 25, Nagaho Chisi (run out) 14, Khrievitso Kense (batting) 6, Chopise Hopongkyu (batting) 4, Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-1) 6, Whole (for 9 wickets in 62 overs) 166

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-15, 3-21, 4-53, 5-55, 6-74, 7-121, 8-150, 9-162

Bengal bowling: Ishan 4-1-12-1, Akash 10-2-40-0, Shahbaz 20-6-53-1, Pramanik 24-4-43-5, Karan 4-0-13-0.