Whats up and welcome to Sportstar’s Reside protection of the Ranji Trophy matches occurring in the present day in several elements of the nation, Keep tuned as we carry you the most recent updates.

Ranji Trophy 2022 Reside Updates, December 27 Matches

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group B

Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Elite Group B

Hyderabad vs Assam, Elite Group B

Goa vs Karnataka, Elite Group C

Puducherry vs Rajasthan, Elite Group C

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C

Nagaland vs Bengal, Elite Group A

Tripura vs Punjab, Elite Group D

Jharkhand vs Companies, Elite Group C

Andhra vs Maharashtra, Elite Group B

Odisha vs Haryana, Elite Group A

Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A

Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D

Railways vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D

Gujarat vs Chandigarh, Elite Group D

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A

Sikkim vs Mizoram , Plate

Meghalaya vs Bihar, Plate

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Plate