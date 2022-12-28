Ranji Trophy: All-round Riyan Parag retains Assam alive vs Hyderabad

Hyderabad grabbed a slender first innings lead of three runs in opposition to Assam on the second day on Wednesday, even because the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match on the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium gave the impression to be heading for an outright end result right here.

Resuming on the in a single day rating of 78 for 3, the house crew scored 208 thanks primarily to southpaw Rohit Rayudu’s gritty knock (60, 169b, 6×4) and helpful contributions from Buddhi Rahul (35, 71b, 6×4) and debutant Bhagath Varma (46, 60b, 4×4, 3×6). This was after Assam bowlers placed on a splendid present within the morning session.

A assured Bhagath farmed the strike fantastically and in addition hit some lusty blows to attain the primary goal with a vital 37-run stand for the final wicket with Kartikeya Kak.

A wonderful spell by Riyan Parag (4 for 48) ensured that Hyderabad didn’t run away with a giant lead. Sticking to the fundamentals with a great line and size, he made the batters hurry up continuously.

Within the second essay, Assam suffered early setbacks dropping opener Rahul Hazarika (5) and captain Kunal Saikia (8) cheaply by the tenth over.

Then, it was a one-man present by the enterprising Riyan Parag (78, 28b, 8×4, 6×6), who batted as if his crew was chasing a T-20 goal, treating each pacers and spinners alike with some clear hitting.

Hyderabad bowlers have been clueless when he was on the crease in the course of the 101-run stand for the third wicket with Rishav Das (34, 47b, 6×4).

It took an outstanding catch within the deep by Rohit Rayudu, who ran from long-on to deep mid-wicket to latch on to a tough likelihood, simply inches off the bottom, off pacer Ravi Teja to ship again Parag.

This introduced life into Hyderabad camp as quickly Assam misplaced three extra wickets, with off-spinner Bhagath Varma chipping in with two.

Assam completed the day 179 forward with 4 wickets in hand and the match heading for a doable end by tomorrow itself.