CHENNAI: It was a disappointing day for Tamil Nadu as they managed to bag a lead of simply 48 runs over Andhra on Day three of the Elite group Ranji Trophy match performed at Sri Ramakrishna School Grounds, Coimbatore. With Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar within the center when the day started, lots was anticipated from the skilled pair to assist the hosts safe a large lead, however that was to not be.

Washington, who was in good contact, ran himself out, whereas former Tamil Nadu captain Vijay Shankar too perished for 26. Tamil Nadu nonetheless had hopes on Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Sai Kishore, who’ve the power to place some runs in opposition to their identify, however the duo didn’t bother the scores. From 273/4, they had been all out for 345, with Andhra medium-pacer Ok Nithish Kumar Reddy taking 4 wickets.

“Yes, I was disappointed with the small lead that we managed to get. With the depth in our batting, we expected a solid lead. Had Washy not been run out, perhaps we would have had another 100 runs more lead. But that is the nature of the game,” stated a dissatisfied M Venkataramana, the Tamil Nadu head coach.

Nonetheless, TN stored management with the ball as they stored Andhra to 162/5 in 53 overs with Ricky Bhui batting on 62. Regardless of doing a little tinkering with the batting order, Andhra’s high order couldn’t make an influence. Skipper Hanuma Vihari (26) opened the batting with Abhishek Reddy, however the transfer didn’t work.

Abhishek fell to Sandeep Warrier and Hanuma Vihari to Vijay Shankar. “We managed to keep the top order of Andhra under check and got wickets at regular intervals. With just about 100 runs, we managed to get four wickets on a surface which still looks good,” stated Venkataramana.

On Friday, Andhra’s hope rests on Bhui as they’re forward by simply 114 runs. Ought to he get an enormous rating, it may end in Tamil Nadu not having sufficient time to chase down the goal like of their earlier sport. “We need to pick wickets early on the final day. Our task will be to pick the remaining wickets with just about another 100 runs and chase down the target,”’ stated Venkataramana.

“Having said that, I think Sandeep Warrier will be the bowler who can give us vital breakthroughs in the morning on Friday. He has been bowling at a lively pace and has been able to extract good bounce and movement from the surface. The first hour will be crucial, should we manage to make in-roads, then our task will be easy,” he signed off-.

