The style wherein many of the Tamil Nadu batters went about their enterprise, it appeared as in the event that they wanted to realize the goal of 203 in 40 overs, once they had as many as 64 overs.

Tamil Nadu’s eight-run defeat by the hands of Andhra within the Ranji Trophy duel on the Ramakrishna School floor will go down as certainly one of its worst setbacks.

And the inept pacing of the innings was a significant component within the defeat.

Aside from the resilient Washington Sundar and skipper B. Indrajith, not one of the batters displayed the appliance wanted in opposition to a disciplined Andhra assault on a fourth day pitch that provided some help however was certainly not unplayable.

Whereas the pitch, with good bounce and carry, steadily assisted the spinners, the sporting floor additionally inspired the batters to play their strokes.

Regardless of holding the aces, the host managed to grab defeat from the jaws of victory. A aspect coasting to a win at 155 for 3 stumbled so badly that it ended up dropping.

Indrajith (43) was adjudged leg-before to off-spinner Shoaib Md. Khan. He urged he had nicked the ball however within the absence of know-how, there was no proof. Equally, in Andhra’s second innings, Hanuma Vihari was dominated out caught behind on the leg-side when he indicated that he had not edged.

After the autumn of Indrajith, Tamil Nadu had two extra specialist batters in Vijay Shankar and Pradosh Ranjan Paul and fewer than 50 runs to get.

Vijay Shankar, with minimal footwork, spooned a return catch to Shoaib, and Pradosh Ranjan’s tried hook at paceman Okay.V. Sasikanth had disastrous penalties. Each batters had succumbed to strain.

From 155 for 3, Tamil Nadu was 158 for six and a wholly completely different situation was readily available. The match had change into a humdinger when it ought to have been a simple selecting for the host.

All alongside, the left-handed Washington (65) was batting with grace, magnificence and accountability in a anxious scenario. All he wanted was assist.

Sai Kishore has some batting credentials however was foxed by Shoaib. Tamil Nadu was 163 for seven.

The stable and composed Washington collected runs with minimal dangers – solely Ajith Ram lent him some assist.

However with solely the final man, Sandeep Warrier, for firm, Washington was pressured to go for a deadly pull shot.

A number of questions could be requested. With N. Jagadeesan in such high quality type, why did he go hell for leather-based on the high of the order. He ought to have constructed an innings with widespread sense batting.

B. Aparajith too might have constructed his innings as an alternative of launching right into a flurry of photographs.

Sai Sudharsan sparkled throughout his innings of 37 however ought to have kicked on to a much bigger rating.

With solely the primary innings lead in opposition to Hyderabad after which happening to Andhra [two of the weaker teams in Elite Group ‘B’], Tamil Nadu has a mountain to climb for qualification.