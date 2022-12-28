Ranji Trophy: Easwaran, Gharami centuries put Bengal on prime in opposition to Nagaland
Abhimanyu Easwaran scored his fourth consecutive first-class century and Sudip Gharami bought his second successive one as Bengal completed on a robust place in opposition to Nagaland within the Ranji Trophy Group-A match on the Nagaland Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Resuming at 166 for 9, the host’s first innings folded inside 4 balls with out including something to the in a single day whole. Pradipta Pramanik improved his career-best displaying by taking six wickets.
Bengal, benefitting from a 224-run stand put up by Abhimanyu (170, 218b, 16×4) and Gharami (104, 178b, 11×4, 1×6), aggregated 336 for 4 to determine a considerable lead of 170 runs at stumps on day two.
Returning to the Bengal facet after lacking the primary two matches as a consequence of India responsibility, Abhimanyu batted with unwavering focus. He excelled along with his beautiful timing and placement, backed by excellent footwork.
The opener drove, punched, lower and flicked properly to get some beautiful boundaries on each side. His onerous working spoke lots about his health stage.
After Koushik Ghosh’s early dismissal, Abhimanyu’s double-century stand with Gharami, who continued along with his good contact to drive and lower with confidence, enabled Bengal to collect runs at a wholesome fee.
Each batters achieved their fifties earlier than lunch and lots of previous to tea. Their partnership broke when Gharami, put down on 102, pulled Hopongkyu to deep sq. leg.
Abhimanyu added 70 extra with Anustup Majumdar (30, 57b, 1×4) earlier than being bowled by Rongsen Jonathon whereas enjoying an formidable shot.
Nagaland bowlers bowled to the most effective of their capability and bought help from the pitch within the type of some flip all through the day. Pacer Hopongkyu and spinner Jonathon tasted success by taking two wickets apiece.
THE SCORES
Nagaland – 1st innings:
Yugandhar Singh (run out) 2, Joshua Ozukum b Pramanik 8, Shrikant Mundhe st Abishek b Shahbaz 0, Rongsen Jonathon st Abishek b Pramanik 25, Chetan Bist b Pramanik 64, Zhimomi Hokaido lbw b Pramanik 2, Sedezhalie Rupero c Abishek b Ishan 10, Imliwati Lemtur b Pramanik 25, Nagaho Chisi (run out) 14, Khrievitso Kense (not out) 6, Chopise Hopongkyu b Pramanik 4, Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-1) 6, Complete (for 9 wickets in 62.4 overs) 166
Fall of wickets:
1-15, 2-15, 3-21, 4-53, 5-55, 6-74, 7-121, 8-150, 9-162
Bengal bowling:
Ishan 4-1-12-1, Akash 10-2-40-0, Shahbaz 20-6-53-1, Pramanik 24.4-4-43-6, Karan 4-0-13-0.
Bengal – 1st innings:
Koushik Ghosh lbw b Hopongkyu 4, Abhimanyu Easwaran b Jonathon 170, Sudip Gharami c Yugandhar b Hopongkyu 104, Anustup Majumdar lbw b Jonathon 30, Manoj Tiwary (batting) 16, Shahbaz Ahmed (batting) 1, Extras (b-6, lb-2, w-3) 11, Complete (for 4 wickets in 82 overs) 336
Fall of wickets:
1-10, 2-234, 3-304, 4-329
Nagaland bowling:
Hopongkyu 17-1-70-2, Khrievitso 12-1-46-0, Imliwati 21-0-76-0, Ngaho 9-1-38-0, Mundhe 7-1-22-0, Jonathon 16-0-76-2.
