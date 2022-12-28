Ranji Trophy: Easwaran, Gharami centuries put Bengal on prime in opposition to Nagaland

Abhimanyu Easwaran scored his fourth consecutive first-class century and Sudip Gharami bought his second successive one as Bengal completed on a robust place in opposition to Nagaland within the Ranji Trophy Group-A match on the Nagaland Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Resuming at 166 for 9, the host’s first innings folded inside 4 balls with out including something to the in a single day whole. Pradipta Pramanik improved his career-best displaying by taking six wickets.

Bengal, benefitting from a 224-run stand put up by Abhimanyu (170, 218b, 16×4) and Gharami (104, 178b, 11×4, 1×6), aggregated 336 for 4 to determine a considerable lead of 170 runs at stumps on day two.

Returning to the Bengal facet after lacking the primary two matches as a consequence of India responsibility, Abhimanyu batted with unwavering focus. He excelled along with his beautiful timing and placement, backed by excellent footwork.

The opener drove, punched, lower and flicked properly to get some beautiful boundaries on each side. His onerous working spoke lots about his health stage.

After Koushik Ghosh’s early dismissal, Abhimanyu’s double-century stand with Gharami, who continued along with his good contact to drive and lower with confidence, enabled Bengal to collect runs at a wholesome fee.

Each batters achieved their fifties earlier than lunch and lots of previous to tea. Their partnership broke when Gharami, put down on 102, pulled Hopongkyu to deep sq. leg.

Abhimanyu added 70 extra with Anustup Majumdar (30, 57b, 1×4) earlier than being bowled by Rongsen Jonathon whereas enjoying an formidable shot.

Nagaland bowlers bowled to the most effective of their capability and bought help from the pitch within the type of some flip all through the day. Pacer Hopongkyu and spinner Jonathon tasted success by taking two wickets apiece.