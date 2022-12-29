Ranji Trophy: Goa faces uphill battle regardless of placing up good battle in opposition to Karnataka

Goa offered courageous resistance to stop Karnataka’s march on the third day of their Ranji Trophy encounter right here on Thursday.

Disciplined knocks from Suyash Prabhudessai (87, 165b, 12×4), Siddhesh Lad (63, 84b, 10×4, 1×6) and captain Darshan Misal (66 batting, 134b, 9×4, 1×6) took Goa to 321 for eight. The house crew, nevertheless, remains to be 282 runs behind Karnataka’s mammoth first-innings whole of 603 for seven declared.

Left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde made his mark by taking the wickets of in a single day batters Sumiran Amonkar and Prabhudessai. Whereas Amonkar was taken by wicketkeeper B.R. Sharath, Prabhudessai was caught on the crease and trapped leg-before.

Karnataka then needed to take care of Lad, who regarded supremely assured. He eased again to make room and minimize something brief and offered the complete face to half-volleys. Goa made fast strides when Lad and Misal bought collectively for a 65-run sixth-wicket stand.

An excellent catch by Nikin Jose shifted the momentum in Karnataka’s means. Jose moved swiftly to his proper to carry on to an opportunity provided by Lad, who edged an outswinger from pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Two fast dismissals adopted. Arjun Tendulkar was caught by Sharath down the leg for a golden duck, and Mohit Redkar was snapped up by offspinner Okay. Gowtham.

Tailender Lakshay Garg (20 n.o., 46b, 2×4, 1×6) offered Misal with a dependable firm within the night session. The pair caught round for 16.1 overs to complete proceedings on a excessive. Lakshay even had some enjoyable, charging down the monitor and smashing Gowtham for a six over mid-wicket.

As the top of play approached, Misal and Garg have been pulled up by the umpires for losing time. Garg was not permitted to change his helmet for a cap, whereas Misal was stopped from having a protracted chat with Misal in the course of the over.

Regardless of Karnataka’s finest effort, Goa’s first innings didn’t come to an in depth. If the house facet exhibits this similar preventing spirit on the final day, it may earn a creditable draw.