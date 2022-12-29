Ranji Trophy Reside Rating, Day 3 Spherical 3: Tamil Nadu eyes lead in opposition to Delhi; Mumbai seems to limit Saurashtra
Whats up and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE protection of the third day of the Ranji Trophy Spherical 3 matches occurring throughout India.
HYDERABAD VS ASSAM DAY 2 REPORT
Hyderabad grabbed a slender first innings lead of three runs in opposition to Assam on the second day on Wednesday, even because the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match on the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium gave the impression to be heading for an outright outcome.
KERALA VS CHHATTISGARH DAY 2 REPORT
Resuming on the in a single day whole of 100 for 2, Kerala was sitting fairly at 229 for 3 however Sachin Child’s (77) run out gave Chhattisgarh a foothold. Rash strokes by Kerala decrease order batters noticed the host collapse to 311 however with a useful lead of 162 runs.
TN VS DELHI DAY 2 REPORT
Exceeding all expectations, Harshit Rana struck thrice to harm Tamil Nadu and stored Delhi within the hunt for the primary innings lead after an absorbing second day’s play of their Ranji Trophy league conflict on the Ferozeshah Kotla floor.
