Ranji Trophy, Day 4 Reside Updates

Assam 435/8 vs Delhi 439

Bengal 310 & 291/5 vs Himachal Pradesh 130 & 79/1

Jharkhand 386 vs Goa 362

Uttarakhand 477 vs Odisha 213 & 97/4

Baroda 615 vs Haryana 278 & 148/2

Tamil Nadu 345 vs Andhra 297 & 162/5

Saurashtra 254/4 vs Maharashtra 493

Companies 213 & 145/4 vs Chhattisgarh 389

Rajasthan 337 & 278/5 vs Kerala 306

Vidarbha 264 & 348/6 vs Tripura 299

Manipur 296 vs Bihar 311 & 217/8

Spherical two Outcomes

Sikkim vs Meghalaya

Meghalaya received by 10 wickets

Uttar Pradesh vs Nagaland

Uttar Pradesh received by an innings and 230 runs

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram

Mizoram received by an innings and 118 runs

Punjab vs Railways

No consequence. Pitch deemed harmful. Match rescheduled

Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir

Gujarat received by 9 wickets

Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh

Madhya Pradesh received by an innings and 125 runs

Puducherry vs Karnataka

Karnataka received by an innings and seven runs

Mumbai vs Hyderabad

Mumbai received by an innings and 217 runs

Andhra vs Tamil Nadu: R Sai Kishore has picked a three-wicket haul as Ricky Bhui departs for 76. Andhra has crossed the 200-run mark however has misplaced seven wickets with the lead simply 172. Tamil Nadu will purpose to shine off the tail after which will begin favourites to gun down the entire.

Tamil Nadu vs Andhra: Day 3 Report

In a stress scenario, Ricky Bhui batted with composure. A pure striker, he was agency off both foot. Within the cauldron, he displayed the broad blade of defence.

On Bhui, rests a lot of Andhra’s hopes.

Bhui (62 batting, 108b, 5×4, 1×6) and Andhra’s end-of-third-day rating of 162 for 5 – it leads by 114 – means the final day can be decisive on this gripping Ranji Trophy duel on the Ramakrishna grounds.

Thursday ended dramatically with U.M.S. Girinath (18), carried out in by Sai Kishore’s additional bounce, being held neatly by Sai Sudharsan at foolish level.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu added simply 72 runs, bowled out for 345. A lead of 48 was under its expectations.

Hanuma Vihari marshalled his assault with creativeness and led from the entrance when he opened the innings.

The duel between a fired-up Sandeep Warrier and Vihari was engrossing. There was good carry for Warrier even on the third day afternoon and he did strike Vihari on the chest with a lifter.

Vihari continued after therapy. The gutsy Vihari (26 off 48) was prised out on the leg-side by a rising ball from Vijay Shankar. Vihari was sad with the decision.

Ricky Bhui and Sheikh Rasheed seemed good – Rasheed flashed seamer L. Vignesh to the purpose fence.

Nonetheless, Sai Sudharsan’s good direct hit from square-leg, ended Rasheed’s (21) tenure.

The left-handed Karan Shinde was fantastically held by Sai Sudarshan when Washington Sundar spun one away.

Within the morning, seamers Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scalped 4, and Ok.V. Sasikanth impressed on a Coimbatore floor with its conventional morning fizz. .

The left-handed Washington, shaping properly, ran himself out and Shankar’s 75-ball 26 was terminated by Lalith Mohan’s away spinner.

Younger southpaw Pradosh Ranjan Paul performed near the physique, and displayed delicate contact, earlier than he was caught at deep covers off Nitish.

Sai Kishore smote two straight sixes off off-spinner Shoaib Md. Khan however the Tamil Nadu innings concluded quickly.

Tamil Nadu’s hero of the day was Sai Sudharsan with two high quality catches and a sensational run-out. This match has his stamp.