Ranji Trophy Spherical 3 Reside Updates Day 2 Reside Rating:

Hiya and welcome to Sportstar’s Reside protection of the Ranji Trophy matches occurring at the moment in numerous components of the nation, Keep tuned as we carry you the newest updates.

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group B

Delhi 212/6

Hyderabad vs Assam, Elite Group B

Assam 205 all out, Hyderabad 78/3

Andhra vs Maharashtra, Elite Group B

Maharashtra 200 all out, Andhra 58/2

Odisha vs Haryana, Elite Group A

Haryana 306/5

Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Elite Group B

Saurashtra 1289 all out | Mumbai 36/2

Goa vs Karnataka, Elite Group C

Karnataka 294/3

Puducherry vs Rajasthan, Elite Group C

Rajasthan 333/9

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C

Chhattisgarh 149 all out | Kerala 100/2

Nagaland vs Bengal, Elite Group A

Nagaland 166/9

Tripura vs Punjab, Elite Group D

Punjab 62/1

Jharkhand vs Companies, Elite Group C

Companies 326/6

Uttarakhand vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A

Himachal 49 all out | Uttarakhand 295/6

Vidarbha vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group D

J &Okay 191 all out | Vidarbha 58/2

Railways vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group D

Railways 274 all out

Gujarat vs Chandigarh, Elite Group D

Chandigarh 247/7

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A

Uttar Pradesh 225/7

Sikkim vs Mizoram , Plate

Mizoram 225/7

Meghalaya vs Bihar, Plate

Bihar 247/7

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Plate

Arunachal Pradesh 233 all out

Day 1 Report: Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Kak, Ravi Teja shine as Hyderabad tames Assam

In bowler-friendly situations, Hyderabad pacers Karthikeya Kak and T. Ravi Teja put up a formidable present to justify their captain Tanmay Agarwal’s resolution to place Assam in, because the latter was bowled out for 205 on the primary day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match on the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium right here on Tuesday.

In reply, the house group was 78 for 3 at shut of play.

Ravi Teja struck the primary blow, cleansing up opener and captain Kunal Saikia within the third over, then Kak compelled Siddharth Sarmah to snick a slip fielder within the sixth over. Quickly, Kak eliminated Rahul Hazarika to a sensible catch at first slip because the batter edged one which moved late and away from him.

Wickets continued to fall at common intervals with Ravi Teja (4 for 53) and Kak (three for 43) clearly having fun with on a pitch which had a tinge of grass on it.

However, there was one batter who stood out from the remainder at the moment. It was the gritty No. 8 Sarupam Purkayastha (83, 88b, 11×4, 3×6) who rescued the group from 85 for six at one stage..

Solely when he was left with the final man on the different finish, did Sarupam experience his potential to play massive strokes.

He stepped out to loft Kak for a straight six, hit left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, who was disappointing once more at the moment, for an enormous six over long-on and shortly slashed Ravi Teja over level apart from taking part in the higher reduce with ease.

However for his innings, Assam had nothing a lot to rave about.

Hyderabad fielded three debutants – off-spinner Bhagath Varma, who bowled Akash Sengupta, Samhith Reddy and Bhavesh Seth.

In reply, the house group suffered early setbacks with Tanmay Agarwal flicking pacer Akash Sengupta to short-leg fielder, Samhith shocked by the additional bounce from pacer Mukhtar solely to see Akash Sengupta pull off a diving catch behind the bowler, who additionally noticed later Mickil Jaiswal play on to the stumps.

Ranji Trophy Reside Streaming Information: The Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Baroda vs UP and Odisha vs Haryana will likely be Reside Streamed on Disney+Hotstar