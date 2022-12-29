Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan T20 captain

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan was on Thursday named Afghanistan’s new T20 captain, changing veteran Mohammad Nabi.

Rashid, 24, was appointed captain forward of the 2021 T20 World Cup as effectively however had stepped down following the announcement of the squad, claiming he was not consulted over choice.

Nabi had stepped down submit the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Rashid Khan is an enormous title in Afghanistan Cricket. He has colossal expertise of taking part in the format world wide which can assist him take the crew to a brand new degree within the format,” mentioned Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf in an announcement.

“Rashid Khan has the expertise of main AfghanAtalan in all three codecs earlier than and we’re completely satisfied to have him as our skipper for the T20I format once more. I’m positive he’ll come out on high and can convey extra glories to the nation.”

T20 famous person Rashid mentioned captaining the nationwide crew is an enormous honour.

“Captaincy is a big duty. I’ve the expertise of main my nation earlier than, there’s a nice bunch of fellows with whom I’ve an excellent understanding and really feel fairly comfy.

“We are going to attempt to stick collectively, will work exhausting to place issues heading in the right direction and convey pleasure and pleasure to our nation and nation,” mentioned Rashid.

Rashid has up to now represented Afghanistan in 74 T20Is and has 122 scalps to his title within the format, which makes him the third main wicket-taker within the format behind Tim Southee (134) and Shakib Al Hassan (128).

He has additionally been in very excessive demand in franchise cricket, taking part in 361 T20 matches for 15 totally different groups across the globe from 2015 onwards and has bagged a mammoth 491 wickets which makes him the second bowler behind Dwayne Bravo (614) with probably the most scalps within the format.

Afghanistan are set to tour UAE in February the place they may tackle the hosts in three T20Is.