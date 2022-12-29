Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan T20 captain 

By PTI

KABUL: Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan was on Thursday named Afghanistan’s new T20 captain, changing veteran Mohammad Nabi.

Rashid, 24, was appointed captain forward of the 2021 T20 World Cup as nicely however had stepped down following the announcement of the squad, claiming he was not consulted over choice.

Nabi stepped down from the submit through the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

“Rashid Khan is an enormous identify in Afghanistan Cricket.

He has colossal expertise of enjoying the format world wide which is able to assist him take the staff to a brand new stage within the format,” mentioned Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf in an announcement.

“Rashid Khan has the expertise of main AfghanAtalan in all three codecs earlier than and we’re comfortable to have him as our skipper for the T20I format once more.

I’m certain he’ll come out on prime and can carry extra glory to the nation.”

T20 celebrity Rashid mentioned captaining the nationwide staff is an enormous honour.

“Captaincy is a large accountability.

I’ve the expertise of main my nation earlier than, there’s a nice bunch of men with whom I’ve a superb understanding and really feel fairly snug.

“We’ll attempt to stick collectively, will work exhausting to place issues heading in the right direction and convey pleasure and pleasure to our nation and nation,” mentioned Rashid.

Rashid has to date represented Afghanistan in 74 T20Is and has 122 scalps to his identify within the format, which makes him the third main wicket-taker within the format behind Tim Southee (134) and Shakib Al Hassan (128).

He has additionally been in very excessive demand in franchise cricket, enjoying 361 T20 matches for 15 completely different groups across the globe from 2015 onwards and has bagged a mammoth 491 wickets which makes him the second bowler behind Dwayne Bravo (614) with essentially the most scalps within the format.

Afghanistan is about to tour UAE in February the place they’ll tackle the hosts in three T20Is.

