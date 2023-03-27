Home

PAK vs AFG 2nd T20I: Rashid Khan Opens Up On How Afghanistan Planned A Tricky Chase Against Pakistan

Sharjah: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan revealed his team strategy after clinching the T20I series against Pakistan on March 27, Sunday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Hosts take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Rashid Khan & Co. created history by winning a series against a top-six-ranked ICC team.

Pakistan is playing without their regular captain Babar Azam along with Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Rashid Khan lavished praise on his team and also opened up about his team strategy while chasing the total against Afghanistan saying that Strategy was to go there and make sure you take responsibility. Take it deep and try to finish it. We have players to finish it like Nabi and Najib. Main thing was to have wickets in hand.

“Great honour and pleasure to lead this wonderful team. Great effort with the ball, and then we took it deep and finished it off. This wicket is always a 150-160 wicket. But Pakistan-Afghanistan game is pressure game and that makes it 125-130. 130 was a good total, but we tried our best to take it deep and finish it. Strategy was to go there and make sure you take responsibility. Take it deep and try to finish it. We have players to finish it like Nabi and Najib. Main thing was to have wickets in hand” said Rashid Khan in post match conference.

Afghanistan will now play the third T20I against Pakistan on March 27, Monday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah which will start at 9.30 PM IST.












