Rashid Khan Takes First Hattrick Of IPL 2023

Rashid Khan dismissed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur of Kolkata Knight Riders to achieve the feat.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans stand-in-skipper Rashid Khan became the first player to take a hattrick in the ongoing IPL 2023 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Afghan spinner dismissed Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur of Kolkata Knight Riders to achieve the feat.

With his feat, Rashid also became the fourth player to take a hattrick against the two-time champions in the history of the league. Makhaya Ntini (CSK), Pravin Tambe (RR) and Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) have taken hattricks against KKR earlier.

Rashid’s hat-trick is the first hat-trick for Gujarat Titans in IPL. He also becomes the player with most T20 hattricks – four. Andrew Tye, Mohammad Sami, Amit Mishra, Andre Russell and Imran Tahir, all have three T20 hattricks to their name.




