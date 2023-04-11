Rashid Khan Tries Shah Rukh Khans Jhoome Jo Pathaan Step Ahead of PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Match; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Home

IPL 2023: In a clip posted by the franchise, you can see Rashid having a good time grooving to the music of the song.

Rashid Khan turns choreographer to teach GT teammate ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ step (image: Twitter Screengrab)

Mohali: Shah Rukh Khan is arguably the most popular person in the country and fans got a glimpse of that during Kolkata’s match against Bangalore at the Eden Gardens last week. Who is not an SRK fan? Everyone is. Afghanistan ace spinner Rashid Khan seems to be the latest SRK fan. He turned choreographer to teach his GT teammate the steps of the groovy hit number ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. In a clip posted by the franchise, you can see Rashid having a good time grooving to the music of the song.

Meanwhile, the Titans – after getting their title defense off to a winning start against Chennai – lost against Kolkata in a nail-biter at Ahmedabad. Regular captain Hardik Pandya missed the game as he was slightly unwell. Rashid led the side in Hardik’s absence.

“It’s a tough game for us, especially for me as a captain. You need 30 plus in the last over, the same thing happened for us last year when we won. We will learn from it, more importantly a good game of cricket and the fans would have loved it. It was more about what he is most comfortable with, to trust his plans [on Yash Dayal’s plans]. Rinku played unbelievable shots and credit goes to him for the way he played and for the way he finished,” Rashid said after the three-wicket loss against Kolkata.











