Rashmika Mandanna Reconfirms Her Love For Virat Kohli Ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

IPL 2023: In the clip circulating on social space, Rashmika sounds confident about RCB’s chances of winning their maiden IPL title this year.

Rashmika Mandanna talking about her favourite IPL cricketer Virat Kohli and her favourite IPL team RCB. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the modern era. He happens to be an all-format player and excels in all three formats. It is no secret that actress Rashmika Mandanna is a big RCB fan. Recently, ahead of RCB’s match against LSG, Rashmika expressed her love for Virat Kohli. In the clip circulating on social space, Rashmika sounds confident about RCB’s chances of winning their maiden IPL title this year. Fans would hope Rashmika’s dream of RCB lifting the crown this year is fulfilled.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Rashmika Mandana wishes RCB win a Trophy 🏆 this year and she also revealed her favourite team RCB and favourite player Virat Kohli. A big RCB fanm ❤️#LSGvRCB #RashmikaMandanna#RoyalChallengersBangalorepic.twitter.com/w5UToaMnh1 — Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) May 1, 2023

Against Lucknow, Kohli and RCB have to be watchful with their over rate as they were fined for breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct in their match against Kolkata.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to shed the over-reliance on their celebrated top-order when they face a belligerent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Monday.

RCB has struggled to maintain momentum provided by Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell, who have done all the scoring in the eight games so far.

With most teams bunched up closely in the standings, the margin for errors has reduced in the second half of the competition.

Kohli, du Plessis, and Maxwell can’t be expected to do the job in every game and it is high time the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Dinesh Karthik step up.

The fielding and catching too need to improve, something which was pointed out by Kohli himself after the loss to KKR.

