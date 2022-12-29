Raunak Sadhwani shares seventh spot in World blitz; Harika retains medal hopes alive in girls’s part

Teenager Raunak Sadhwani shared the seventh spot to remain within the medal hunt after 12 rounds of the World blitz chess championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Thursday.

On a day when the Indians struggled, Hikaru Nakamura (10 factors) loved a one-point lead over Magnus Carlsen, Anish Giri, Daniil Dubov, Haik Martirosyan and Richard Rapport. 9 rounds stay.

Enjoying properly over his beginning rank of 30, Sadhwani gained seven rounds, together with the final two, drew three and misplaced two.

Nihal Sarin and P. Harikrishna (8 every) have been amongst these sharing the 14th spot.

Arjun Erigaisi (7.5), who completed fifth within the speedy format on Wednesday, drew the primary three rounds, gained the subsequent two however then misplaced three of the subsequent 4 video games to slide down the order. Undeterred, Arjun gained the final three rounds to climb to be tied for twenty fourth.

Vidit Gujrathi, Aravindh Chithambaram (7 every), B. Adhiban (6.5), Surya Shekhar Ganguly, V. Pranav (6 every), S. L. Narayanan, Sankalp Gupta, Abhimanyu Puranik, Harsha Bharathakoti (5 every), Arjun Kalyan and N. Srinath (4.5 every) didn’t have a day to recollect.

Curiously, Ganguly figured in all 12 decisive battles. He gained 5 of the primary six video games however misplaced 5 of the subsequent six video games.

After 9 rounds of motion within the girls’s part, tenth seed D. Harika (6.5 factors) shared the sixth spot.

Russians Valentina Gunina and Polina Shuvalova (7.5) shared the lead, half some extent forward of the trio of Tan Zhongyi (China) Aleksandra Goryachkina and Alexandra Kosteniuk (Russians representing FIDE).

Harika posted a hat-trick of wins after going through Lu Miaoyi (China), Mariam Mkrtchyan (Armenia) and Olga Girya ( FIDE) to share the lead. She drew the fourth spherical with Nataliya Buksa (Ukraine), beat Olga Badelka ( FIDE), drew in succession with Gunina and Goryachkina, and defeated Meri Arabidze (Georgia) earlier than struggling the day’s solely defeat to Polina.

With eight rounds to go, Tania Sachdev (6 factors) was tenth. Padmini Rout (6, nineteenth), Okay. Humpy (5, forty fourth) and the World speedy bronze medallist B. Savitha Shri (4, 69th) have been the opposite Indians within the 99-player discipline.