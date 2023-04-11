Ravi Ashwin Backs RCB Bowlers Intent During IPL 2023 Match vs LSG

Home

Harshal Patel Mankad Controversy: Ravi Ashwin Backs RCB Bowler’s Intent During IPL 2023 Match vs LSG

Claiming that he would have done the same, Ashwin admitted he was glad that the bowler had the courage to do it.

IPL 2023: Ashwin reacts after Harshal Patel Squanders Mankad Chance In Last Over As LSG Beat RCB In Thrilling Run-Chase. (Image: Twitter)

Bangalore: It was a night to forget for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as they lost at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Monday against Lucknow Super Giants by a wicket. The final over was bowled by Harshal Patel and it boiled down to one off one. Patel tried to get smart and mankad Ravi Bishnoi, who was at the non-striker’s end. Patel missed whipping the bails off. His act drew a lot of mixed responses. Amid all reactions, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reacted to it and backed Patel’s idea of trying to mankad the non-striker. Claiming that he would have done the same, Ashwin admitted he was glad that the bowler had the courage to do it.

“One ball, one to win. The non-striker is always going to run. I will stop every time and run a batsman out. I don’t see what the problem is,” Ashwin told reporters.

Ashwin also revealed that he was watching the game with his wife.

“I was just watching the game and telling my wife he should run him out. And he did it. I was so glad and happy that a bowler had the courage to do it and I wish more bowlers do it,” he said.

Meanwhile, RCB have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday. Also, Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.











