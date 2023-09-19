Ravi Ashwin or Washington Sundar Would be Added to Indias ODI World Cup 2023 Squad if Axar Patel Does Not Recover by September 28

Home

Ravi Ashwin or Washington Sundar Would be Added to India’s ODI WC 2023 Squad if Axar Patel Does Not Recover by September 28 – REPORT

Ind vs Aus: Will Ashwin eventually make the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup?

Will Axar Patel recover in time or will Ravi Ashwin make it to India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad? (Image: X) @BCCITwitter

Mumbai: So yes, as expected, the deadline for India all-rounder Axar Patel to recover to make it to the ODI World Cup 2023 squad is September 28. As per a report on TOI, if Axar fails to recover before that, Ravichandran Ashwin or Washington Sundar would be added to the squad for the marquee event. A quadriceps injury ruled out Axar for the Asia Cup final. India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar said on Monday that he is hopeful Axar would recover in time.

“Axar Patel should be okay before the 2023 World Cup. If the need arises, we will have a look at Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin,” Agarkar said during the press conference on Monday.

Notably, Ashwin is making a comeback to the Indian ODI side after 20 months. He last played for India in an ODI against South Africa, in January 2022. “It’s all in the head for players like him,” said Rohit when asked if Ashwin’s lack of game time in ODIs will be a concern.

India Squad For 1st & 2nd ODIs: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

India Squad vs Australia for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will be travelling the most among the 10 sides in the World Cup as the Men in Blue will play in nine different venues. Rohit downplayed the challenges of travelling and said, “I don’t think it’s going to be a big challenge for us but there are a certain guidelines and protocols set for us to ensure that we deliver our best.”















