Ravi Shastri Bats For Current India Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Says ‘Give Him Some Time’

Rahul Dravid succeeded Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian cricket team after the 2021 T20 World Cup.



Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has urged not to judge his successor Rahul Dravid’s performance so soon and stated that the latter should be given a bit more time before rating his stint.

Dravid replaced Shastri after the 2021 T20 World Cup and has been at the helm for a little over one year. In this short time under Dravid, India finished in the top four of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup in 2022.

“It takes time. It took me time and it’s going to take him time too. But Rahul has an advantage that he was at the NCA, he was with the A team as well and now he’s here too,” Shastri was quoted as saying to Sports Tak.

“He is experienced with the contemporary cricketer players and with the system. Give him time,” added the former India cricketer.

Dravid’s contract with the Indian team runs through the ODI World Cup at home with an option of extending it depending on India’s performance in the global competition.

Since this is the World Cup year, Shastri opined that India should play more matches in the 50-over format. “There is too much cricket. The volume of cricket is so much. For all you know, India might be playing a Test series somewhere but a T20 tournament is going on somewhere else with an Indian team.

“Many times when I was coach, we were in one country, India were in another country playing Sri Lanka or someone proper. You have to see what is important in that year and accordingly get the players to primarily focus on playing those games. So, if there’s a World Cup of 50-over cricket coming, emphasis should be on the 50-over format.

“If it’s a T20 World Cup year, emphasis should be on that format and you have to decide who your nucleus of 15-18 players are and they should be playing,” he added.











