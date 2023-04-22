Home

Ravi Shastri Makes Blunt Statement On Sourav Ganguly Vs Virat Kohli Battle

Virat Kohli refused to shake hands with Sourav Ganguly during a Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023.



Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The rift between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli got reignited once again when the both refused to shake hands after Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2023 encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week, the video of which went viral on social.

Fueling the fire once again, former India head coach Ravi Shastri stated there is always a room to grow up when asked about the incident. In a ESPNCricinfo chat, Shastri was asked how would he deal with the matter.

In reply the former India all-rounder said, “Depends on what my relationship is. “If I don’t want to talk, I’ll just go past. But at the end of it, when you go and sit down, you feel that there’s always some room to grow up, no matter how old you are,” Shastri said.

It all began Kohli stepped down as India’s T20I skipper in October 2021. Two months later he was removed from ODI captaincy before the stylish batter left his position as India’s Test skipper in January 2022. At that time, Ganguly was BCCI president and Rohit Sharma was made India’s all-format skipper.

Both Ganguly and Kohli had their versions on he issue. While Kohli still plays for India and RCB, former India cricketer Roger Binny succeeded Ganguly as the next BCCI president.











