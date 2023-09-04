September 4, 2023

Ravi Shastri Shows No Mercy At Indias Sloppy Fielding On-Air Against Nepal

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan dropped three catches in 20 balls against Nepal in their Asia Cup 2023 encounter.

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former head coach Ravi Shastri minced no words on India’s fielding after Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan dropped three catches in 20 balls against Nepal in a crucial Group A encounter against Nepal in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Monday. While Pakistan have already qualified for the Super Four stage from the group, the winner between India and Nepal will make it to the next stage.

India’s fielding first came under criticism on the sixth ball of the first over bowled by Mohammed Shami. Kusal Bhurtel edged at the first slip but comeback man Iyer made a mockery of the sitter. More misery awaited the Indians, as Kohli put down a dolly at the short cover in the very next ball off Mohammed Siraj, giving Aasif Sheikh a life.

Kishan was the third Indian in the spotlight when Bhurtel handed the Indian wicketkeeper a routine catch but the Mumbai Indians star failed to cash on the opportunity in the fifth over. Shastri, who was on on-air, lashed out at the Men in Blue during his commentary.

“Sloppy from India, really! This is straightforward. Ample time. No excuse though from the keeper’s point of view. This is as straightforward as it can get,” said an angry Shastri. Meanwhile, Sheikh made most of his reprieve as the Nepal opener went on to score a half-century to propel his team past 100.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. India made one change, replacing Jasprit Bumrah with Mohammed Shami as the former went back home to be by his wife as they welcomed a baby boy on Monday morning. Nepal too made one change, bringing in Bhim Sharki in place of Aarif Sheikh.










Source link

