IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri Slams Team India, Says You Drop Guard And This Game Will Bring You Down

On Day One of the Test, India lost seven wickets in the first session after electing to bat first, as Matthew Kuhnemann ran through to pick his maiden five-wicket haul as they were bowled out for a meager 109.

‘You Drop Guard And This Game Will Bring You Down’- Shastri Slams Ind After Humiliating Loss Against Aus

Indore: Australia beat India by nine wickets in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023’s third Test match to secure their birth in World Test Championship 2023 At Holkar Stadium, Indore on Friday. Chasing a little target of 76 runs Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne stitched an unbeaten partnership as Australia sailed to a brilliant win.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has slammed Rohit Sharma & Co for their nine-wicket loss to Australia in the third Test at Indore, pointing out that the defeat came due to a little bit of complacency and overconfidence.

While most blamed the pitch for India’s loss, Shastri said the hosts “took things for granted” and “the game brought them down”.

“This is what a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence can do where you take things for granted, you drop guard and this game will bring you down,” Shastri said in the commentary after Australia reached home in the morning session of Day 3.

“I think it was a combination of all these things when you actually cast your mind back to the first innings, see some of the shots played, see some of the over-eagerness to try and dominate in these conditions. You reflect back, take a step back or two to analyse,” he added.

India will now play the fourth Test match against Australia in Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat which will start from March 9.











